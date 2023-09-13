Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $64.07

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $72.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.