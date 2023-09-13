Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $198.33

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

JLL opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $188.61.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

