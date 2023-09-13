Brokerages Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $239.60

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

NYSE STE opened at $226.86 on Wednesday. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.81 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 185.95 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 58.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $591,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of STERIS by 14.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

