Brokers Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $19.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $19.42. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.47 EPS.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS.
Cummins stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.08. 147,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,670. Cummins has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,125,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $391,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cummins by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
