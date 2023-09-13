Brokers Set Expectations for Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Payoneer Global in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,705. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $86,830.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $86,830.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,270,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $71,376.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,333,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,859 shares of company stock worth $255,934. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 39,816 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

