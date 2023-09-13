Brokers Set Expectations for Smartsheet Inc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Smartsheet in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

SMAR traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.82. 224,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $42.80. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

