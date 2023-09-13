Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.07

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 50.07 and last traded at 49.84, with a volume of 2630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 59.34.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

