Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,971,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,666 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Brown & Brown worth $170,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 174,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,187. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

