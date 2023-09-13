Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bunge by 242.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Trading Down 1.8 %

BG stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.40. 363,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

