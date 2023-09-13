C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

C3.ai Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AI opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.14.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,354,430.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

