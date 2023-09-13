Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

