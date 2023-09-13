Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.54

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$51.54 and last traded at C$51.54, with a volume of 1155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.51.

CGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$81.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Calian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$58.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.41. The firm has a market cap of C$616.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.32). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of C$166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.3416667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other news, Director Ronald Richardson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$52.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

