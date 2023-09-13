Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.28% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,686 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.2941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

