Canaccord Genuity Group Trims FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price to $2.00

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.81% from the company’s current price.

FCEL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.34. 5,125,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,237,766. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

