Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Anson Funds Management LP

Anson Funds Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 15,213,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $842,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.6744 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.