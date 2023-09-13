Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.56

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 4911208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WEED shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

