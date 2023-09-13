Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $295,937.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,724.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,649. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The stock had a trading volume of 56,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $195.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

