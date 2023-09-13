Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems accounts for 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 486.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

