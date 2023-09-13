Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Omnicell accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMCL traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 117,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $98.64.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

