Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,344 shares during the period. Vita Coco comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vita Coco worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 77.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vita Coco by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 116,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,829. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

