Capital Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,152. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

