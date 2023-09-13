Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,315 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,315 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,727 shares of company stock valued at $234,191 in the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 13,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.79%.

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.