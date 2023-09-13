Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,152 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

DVN stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $50.97. 1,482,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,787,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

