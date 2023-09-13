Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,057 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.00. 349,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.