Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

