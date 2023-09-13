Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.22

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 140469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $723.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

