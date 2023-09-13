Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 6.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after purchasing an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,246,000 after acquiring an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

