Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CJ stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 102,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,682. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

