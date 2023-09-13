CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. On average, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

