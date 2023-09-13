Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cenovus Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 959.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 2,701,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,426,000 after buying an additional 1,863,295 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

