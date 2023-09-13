Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.64. Approximately 427,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,555,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Centene Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

