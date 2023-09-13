Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading 2.5% Higher

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.38. 35,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,295,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

