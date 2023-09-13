Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRL. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $196.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.96.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

