Chelsea Counsel Co. Acquires 2,220 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $893,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 226,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6,685.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

