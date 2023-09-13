Chelsea Counsel Co. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,309,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 475,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 68,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 481,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

NYSE MRK opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

