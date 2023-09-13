Chelsea Counsel Co. Buys 5,779 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 200.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,518,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $127.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAIN. Hovde Group raised Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

