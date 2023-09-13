Chelsea Counsel Co. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hexcel accounts for about 1.4% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Hexcel worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

