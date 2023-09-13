Chelsea Counsel Co. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

TXN stock opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.33. The company has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

