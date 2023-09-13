Chelsea Counsel Co. Invests $719,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 74,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MRO opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

