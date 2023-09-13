Chelsea Counsel Co. Purchases 180 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 493.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. CSFB cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FNV opened at $141.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $144.92. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

