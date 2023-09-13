Chelsea Counsel Co. Reduces Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 47.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

