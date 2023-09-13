Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 145 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 1.8% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 26.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,200,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $204.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.25 and a 12-month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

