Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 160 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.97.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

