Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 907 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

