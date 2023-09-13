Chelsea Counsel Co. Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,412,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

