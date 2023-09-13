Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Announces $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Chubb has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chubb to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

CB opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.77 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

