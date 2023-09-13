Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 304,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,900,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares during the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,493,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,895 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

