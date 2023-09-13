Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Announces Final Dividend of $0.03

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Ingrid Player acquired 19,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,011.76 ($32,910.81). In other Cleanaway Waste Management news, insider Ingrid Player purchased 19,772 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$51,011.76 ($32,910.81). Also, insider Clive Stiff purchased 60,000 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$153,000.00 ($98,709.68). 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

