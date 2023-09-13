CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.47. 2,567,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,897,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CleanSpark from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $11.25.

CleanSpark Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $683.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 73.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CleanSpark by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 929,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 273,036 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 410,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CleanSpark by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Further Reading

