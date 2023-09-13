Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,567 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 39,465 shares during the period. Coinbase Global accounts for 0.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Coinbase Global worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,628 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,528 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 742.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 81,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $81.49. 1,173,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,091,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $140,058.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,582.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,872 shares of company stock worth $27,017,282. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

